Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 1,449 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQIX opened at $882.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $829.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

