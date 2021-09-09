Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock opened at $882.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $829.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

