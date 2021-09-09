Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

