Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

