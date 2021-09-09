EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Up 6.9%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.49. 12,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 432,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,153. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EverQuote by 61.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

