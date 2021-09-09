Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

MRAM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

