Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.
MRAM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
