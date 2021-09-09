EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. 1,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,322. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,262.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $370,788 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 76.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.