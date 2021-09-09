Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.20. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

