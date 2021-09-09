Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several research firms have commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th.

FRA:EVK opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

