Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.43). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XGN opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

