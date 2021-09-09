ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $953.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $953.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026670 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008730 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

