Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 897,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up about 2.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 19,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

