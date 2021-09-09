Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

EXPD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,781. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

