FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.09 and its 200-day moving average is $335.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

