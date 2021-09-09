Fear Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $9.69 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00167963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00718474 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

