Fear (FEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.02 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Fear has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fear has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

