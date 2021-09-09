Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.72 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $12,513.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

