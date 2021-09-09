FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $261.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $222.89 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

