FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $62,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.24. 22,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,667. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.89 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

