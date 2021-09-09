Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

