Fifth Third Bancorp Has $167,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hess were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hess by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

