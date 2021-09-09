Fifth Third Bancorp Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 258.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

