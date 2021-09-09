Fifth Third Bancorp Has $202,000 Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

