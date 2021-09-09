Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 208 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

