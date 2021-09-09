Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,290 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.