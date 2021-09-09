Financial Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.92 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.19 Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -110.50

Ideanomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.62% 1.77%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ideanomics and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.90%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

