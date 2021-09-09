Financial Survey: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) versus GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A GoDaddy 0 4 6 1 2.73

GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $99.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given GoDaddy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and GoDaddy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.84 -$495.10 million $1.25 60.16

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A GoDaddy 5.43% -277.41% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

