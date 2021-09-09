FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 9.3%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 14,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,596,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

