First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 622,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,967. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $59,703,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $22,996,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

