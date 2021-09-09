First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $62,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

