First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,315.95 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,287.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

