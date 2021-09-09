First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $160.71 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $254.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

