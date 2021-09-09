First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

