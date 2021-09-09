First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

