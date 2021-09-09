First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

