First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.42.

FHN opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

