First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

