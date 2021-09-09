Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 89.44%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.90%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Fisker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -34.58 Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.92 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.19

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Summary

Fisker beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

