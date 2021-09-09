Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $473.95 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00164559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044442 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

