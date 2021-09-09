Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

