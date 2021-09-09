Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.51. 1,642,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,193,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

