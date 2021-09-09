Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $661.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.95 and a 200 day moving average of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

