Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 561 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,257. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

