Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

