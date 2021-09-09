Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,518,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

