Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $212,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

