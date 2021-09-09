Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 237 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.