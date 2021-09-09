Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

FTAI stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.