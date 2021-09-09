Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

