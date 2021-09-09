Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

