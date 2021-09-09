Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.75 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.38. The company had a trading volume of 645,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

